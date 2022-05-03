(Bloomberg) -- bbguk

Uber Technologies Inc. is partnering with Tesco Plc to advance high-speed delivery at the U.K.’s largest grocer.

As part of the deal, the network of Uber Eats couriers will also fulfill orders from Tesco.com and the retailer’s app, Uber said Tuesday. The partnership will start in 20 stores across the U.K. from Edinburgh to Portsmouth and will guarantee delivery within one hour.

Traditional grocers in Britain are increasingly trying to team up with delivery firms as shopping habits change and consumers demand ever-faster delivery of goods. Tesco is already working with Gorillas Technologies GmbH and testing out 10-minute deliveries from a handful of supermarkets.

Tesco started its Whoosh e-commerce service last year to deliver orders from the Express format within 60 minutes and since then it has grown to 200 shops. The company plans to expand that to 600 stores by the end of this year.

