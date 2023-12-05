(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is starting a campaign against new regulations in Chile that it says will push up prices by 50% and force one in every two of its more than 100,000 drivers off the road.

Regulations over minimum engine size and the maximum age of cars will prevent many drivers from working, Uber Chile said in an emailed response to questions. Other rideshare companies such as Cabify are also protesting against the measures. Uber even set up a website called “Let me move” to collect signatures against the measures.

A new law governing rideshare applications was approved by lawmakers in January, and the Transportation Ministry now has until Jan. 19 to present the exact regulations governing the industry. It’s those measures, over which the industry claims it had no say, that are now the core of the problem.

“Uber and the entire industry have supported the law, but the regulation, which was prepared without consulting the platforms, users or drivers, will leave half of them unable to continue generating income,” the company said.

Chile has long been the scene of clashes between conventional taxi drivers and Uber workers, with the former complaining the rideshare apps are exempt from strict licensing rules that govern their industry. It’s part of a global issue as governments worldwide work out how to regulate the upstart industry.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.