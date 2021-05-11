(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has raised fares in Nigeria and Kenya in response to demand by drivers for higher share of commissions to compensate for increased cost of operations.

The ride-hailing firm raised prices on its UberX platform by 13% in Africa’s biggest city, Lagos, and 20% in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Lorraine Onduru spokesperson for Uber East and West Africa said in response to questions.

In Kenya, it added 15% on its motorcycle-ride and delivery services, while riders on low-cost ChapChap will pay additional 3 Kenyan shillings per kilometer.

“We believe that this small increase will still make it possible for riders to access affordable transport whilst providing better earnings for driver-partners,” Onduru said. The new fares are effective from Tuesday in Nigeria, according to an email sent to drivers by Uber.

