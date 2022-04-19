Uber Riders, Drivers No Longer Required to Wear Masks in U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc will no longer ask riders and drivers in the U.S. to wear masks, joining a growing number of major transport providers shifting their policy.

Uber’s relaxing of its mask rules comes after U.S. airlines said they would no longer require travelers or employees to wear face coverings on domestic and some international flights. A U.S. judge on Monday overturned a federal mandate for passengers to cover their faces.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber said in a statement.

In the U.K., Uber’s other major market, the company already relaxed its rules for mask-wearing in line with government advice.

