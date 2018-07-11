Uber Says Human Resources Head Liane Hornsey Has Resigned

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc., the world’s biggest ride-sharing startup, said Liane Hornsey has resigned as head of human resources.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi announced the departure in a staff email obtained by Bloomberg.

