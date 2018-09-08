(Bloomberg) -- The former Uber Technologies Inc. engineer whose blog post on the treatment of women at the ride-hailing company helped drive out its chief executive said she supports a $10 million settlement of pay equity and harassment claims filed on behalf of almost 500 employees.

Susan Fowler, whose February 2017 post led to internal investigations and ultimately the departure of Travis Kalanick, said in a court filing Friday that the settlement will help compensate others subject to “illegal conduct” and puts in place a monitoring program “to ensure there is follow-through concerning Uber’s commitment to a new direction.”

“Fowler hopes for the best for Uber’s talented and committed workforce, and particularly the women and persons of color who continue to work at Uber and make it a better place,” her lawyer wrote in the filing in Oakland, California, federal court.

Fowler, who was named a 2017 “Person of the Year” by Time magazine for breaking the silence on harassment, tweeted this year with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi seeking to end a company policy of forcing female riders to go through arbitration when they complain of assault by their drivers. In May, the company announced it would allow sexual assault and harassment victims to sue in court.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, Bernard Kohn, Joe Carroll

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.