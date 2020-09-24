Uber Technologies Inc. was sued for failing to equip its rental scooters with turn signals by a Colorado woman who allegedly crashed after lifting a hand to indicate a turn in 2019.

Erin Norman’s lawsuit also takes aim at the makers of the scooters, who she says designed them for use on city streets, where signaling is required, yet failed to provide “any device or mechanism to safety signal a turn.

”Norman’s crash on a San Francisco street left her with a dislocated hip and multiple fractures which required hours of surgery to repair, according to the suit.

Uber, which sold its Jump scooter business to Neutron Holdings Inc in the spring, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Norman v. Uber Technologies Inc., 20-cv-06700, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).