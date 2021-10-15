(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is now allowing some users in Brazil to pay more for shorter wait times, as high gas prices have led to a dearth of drivers.

The ride-hailing company is testing a priority feature in the downtown areas of three Brazilian cities, it said in a statement Thursday. The priority rides will cost as much as 20% more than the basic fee and will be available based on demand.

Brazil is currently facing a shortage of drivers, as gasoline prices, which have soared nearly 40% over the past year, have driven many motorists off the roads. In Sao Paulo, Latin America’s largest metropolis, it’s estimated that a quarter of ride-share drivers have quit since the start of the pandemic, according to the city’s Association of App Drivers.

San Francisco-based Uber said it’s testing the feature ahead of the holidays and the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which should drive a surge in demand.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.