(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to buy the remaining 47% stake in Chile’s online grocer Cornershop in exchange for 29 million shares.

Uber first took a majority stake in Cornershop, the largest home delivery platform in Mexico and Chile, in 2019 in a bid designed to extend its geographic reach and bolster profits by bundling food delivery with rides.

The deal includes about 4 million shares for outstanding stock options, Uber said in a securities filing Monday. The purchase is expected to close in July. Cornershop’s financial results are already included in Uber’s so there is no change expected in Uber’s gross bookings, revenue or adjusted profit as a result.

Uber shares were little changed in early trading in New York at $49.75.

