(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is launching shuttle bus services to and from airports, concert venues and sports stadiums. The delivery company separately announced that Costco Wholesale Corp. is joining as a grocery partner on its delivery platform, Uber Eats.

Until now, same-day Costco delivery was only available via rival Instacart. The announcement sent shares of Instacart, which trades as Maplebear Inc., down as much as 7%. Uber gained as much as 2%.

Costco members will be eligible for discounted Costco rates on Uber Eats, and also get 20% off an annual Uber One membership. Non-Costco members can also shop at Costco on Uber Eats, but items will be priced slightly higher. That’s a similar Costco deal that Instacart currently offers for its paid members — except that the minimum order amount for free restaurant delivery would be higher on Instacart than on Uber Eats. Uber One members also enjoy other rideshare-related perks and more restaurant choices while Instacart offers more grocery chain options.

For its shuttle service, Uber will work with local fleet providers, who employ commercially licensed drivers, and facilitate the bookings at a fraction of the price of its usual UberX rideshare service, the company said. In addition to offering shuttle services at airports, it will provide them at certain Live Nation Entertainment Inc. concert venues in the US this summer and at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, where Taylor Swift will perform later this year as part of her blockbuster Eras Tour.

Vehicle capacity will range from 14 to 55 seats and customers can book and pay for their rides as many as seven days in advance with no risk of surge pricing, the company added.

Uber previously only offered such fixed-route services in Egypt and India, or for corporate commutes paid for by employers in the US, Brazil and Mexico, according to its environmental social and governance reports.

The company’s investors have become increasingly focused on whether it can sustain double-digit growth with new offerings since its overall gross bookings have been moderating. Lower-priced offerings like the shuttle service could help it rein in costs and increase customer engagement. In Egypt, where Uber debuted its shuttle service in 2018, the company saw customers taking twice the number of monthly trips on Uber Shuttle compared with UberX.

Uber’s shuttle service and the Costco deal were among several new offerings the company announced at its annual product event in New York on Wednesday, including the ability to schedule lower-cost carpool rides in advance and a 50% college student discount on the Uber One membership program.

Uber’s announcements may “help accelerate monthly active user growth” and “bode well for boosting ride frequency,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote following the announcement.

According to a semi-annual US gig economy study conducted by TransUnion released on Tuesday, millennials and Gen Z customers were much more likely than older generations to use rideshare and food delivery services once or multiple times a week, with about a third of both age groups reporting they spent between $250 and $750 per month on gig services. All generational cohorts reported using grocery delivery services more frequently than other gig services.

