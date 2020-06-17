Uber to Make Juneteenth a Paid Day Off, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Uber is making Juneteenth a paid day off for its employees, joining the list of companies observing the day that marks the effective end of American slavery, its CEO said in a series of tweets.

The company is also making election days around the world a company holiday. “I strongly believe that lasting change really happens at the ballot box,” Dara Khosrowshahi wrote.

The CEO also promised additional actions inside and outside the company to advance “justice and driving real change.”

