(Bloomberg) -- Uber agreed to pay A$271.8 million ($178 million) to compensate thousands of taxi drivers in Australia who claimed they lost income when the ride-share company entered the local market.

Uber Technologies Inc. settled the class action brought by more than 8,000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, which filed the suit in 2019, said Monday. The law firm described the payment as the fifth-largest class action settlement in Australian legal history.

“Uber has been held to account for its actions,” Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Principal Michael Donelly said in a statement. Uber’s media office didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Uber has tussled with taxi drivers around the world. In December, it won a lawsuit brought against it by 2,500 French taxi drivers, when a Paris court ruled that the company hadn’t committed any act of unfair competition.

