(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. will defend its drivers against lawsuits if other states approve abortion restrictions similar to the law passed in Texas this summer, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday.

“We don’t think drivers should be sued by private clients, we think that’s unprecedented -- it’s wrong,” he said. “If it happens in another state, we’re going to stand behind drivers just like we did in Texas.”

Uber and its rival Lyft Inc. have said they would cover legal expenses for drivers who face lawsuits for helping women access abortions. Other companies including Bumble Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s CEO are providing relief funds for employees who would be impacted by the Texas law.

