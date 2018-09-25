(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. won an appeal of court orders denying its request to force arbitration in cases filed by drivers claiming the ride-sharing company violated federal and state law by misclassifying them as independent contractors rather than as employees.

The ruling Tuesday, by a federal appeals court in San Francisco, means the drivers can’t sue Uber as a group in federal court but must pursue individual arbitration claims.

