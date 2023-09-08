(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is working on a TaskRabbit-like service that will let app users hire people to conduct various tasks in an expansion beyond driving and deliveries.

The potential new service, codenamed “Chore,” was discovered inside of Uber’s iPhone app within hidden code strings. According to the code, a “tasker” can be hired for a minimum of one hour. The app will ask users to specify what job is needed, how long it will take and when they want the person to arrive.

Similar to a ride or a food delivery within Uber’s application, the code indicates the user will be asked to specify the address of the request, review their submission and then press a button to request it. The app will determine the cost based on the time required to conduct the task.

The code, which was discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News, is still early and doesn’t provide examples of possible chores. But competing services, such as TaskRabbit Inc. and Angi Inc., support tasks including mounting TVs, appliance repair, cleaning, moving assistance and furniture assembly.

An Uber spokesman declined to comment on the code findings. There is no guarantee the company will ultimately launch such a service or when, but the engineering work on the expansion indicates Uber is considering such a move. The company often pilots new features in select geographies, but it isn’t currently testing any such service.

A move into the tasking market would be a significant expansion for Uber. While the company posted its first-ever operating profit last quarter, sales increased 14%, the slowest growth rate since the first quarter of 2021. Uber is seeking new sources of growth and additional ways to create revenue. Last year, the ride-hailing company piloted an unrelated service called Errands for chores like dropping off flowers or an online order return.

Code findings previously revealed that Uber is working on an artificial intelligence-based chat bot to speed up and improve ordering within Uber Eats.

