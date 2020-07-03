(Bloomberg) -- Unione di Banche Italiane SpA rejected Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s unsolicited takeover bid, saying it doesn’t reflect the bank’s value and poses risks to its investors.

The offer “penalizes the shareholders of UBI Banca compared to the shareholders of Intesa” the bank said in a statement on Friday. The lack of a cash component in the all-stock deal presents unnecessary risks for UBI investors, it said.

The bank is seeking to stave off Intesa’s bid, described previously by some of its largest shareholder groups as hostile and insufficient. Intesa Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina has maintained that he doesn’t plan to change the terms that were laid out in February and the bank will proceed if 50% plus one share is tendered.

UBI, updating a business plan announced just over four months ago, said it expects to increase excess capital distributed to shareholders to 840 million euros through 2022. That compares with a target in February of 510 million euros. The bank also lowered its net income estimate and raised its expectation for loan-loss provisions.

Offer Starts Soon

This is the first time that UBI’s board has commented on the offer, which is set to run from July 6 to July 28. Uncertainty caused by the move means that bancassurance agreements it planned to sign this year will be delayed, UBI said in separate statement.

Intesa is offering 17 new shares for every 10 held by UBI investors, a 28% premium to the stock’s value at the time of the announcement.

Intesa’s bid, the biggest banking M&A deal in Italy in more than 10 years, still needs approval from Italy’s competition regulator, which opened an inquiry into whether the transaction violates competition rules. To ease antitrust concerns, Intesa agreed last month to sell more bank branches than previously planned to BPER Banca SpA as part of the deal.

