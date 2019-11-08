(Bloomberg) -- No billionaire had a better end of the week than Robert Pera.

The 41-year-old founder of Ubiquiti Inc. added $2.6 billion to his fortune as shares of the networking technology company jumped 36% after it reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. He added more wealth on the day than anyone else in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

Pera, who had been ranked 213th, vaulted all the way to No. 145 and is now worth $10.3 billion. He owns about 87% of the New York-based company’s stock and also has a controlling stake in the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14% from a year earlier to $323.3 million, the company said, more than the highest estimate among analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Net income climbed 14% to $98.1 million. The firm’s stock has climbed 78% this year.

