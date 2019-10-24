(Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA slashed its full-year targets following the poor performance of two recently released video games.

Ubisoft expects full-year net bookings of around 1.45 billion euros ($1.61 billion), down from previous guidance of 2.19 billion euros. The company slashed projected operating income to between 20 million to 50 million euros, from a previous target of 480 million euros, the company said Thursday.

Key Insights

Ubisoft blamed a “sharp downward revision” in the expected revenue from Ghost Recon Breakpoint and “to a lesser extent” that from Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

“We didn’t fully deliver on both games,” CEO Yves Guillemot said on a call with analysts.

The company also plans to postpone the release of new games to next year, hurting this year’s financial performance.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released on Oct. 4 while The Division 2 was released on March 15.

The surprise announcement shows how reliant video-game makers are on blockbuster games -- and how much they suffer if the appetite for their games disappoints.

Market Reaction

Shares of Ubisoft fell as much as 8.6% in late trading in Germany. They’ve declined 21% this year.

Get More

Ubisoft’s first-half earnings were planned for Oct. 30.

To contact the reporter on this story: Angelina Rascouet in Paris at arascouet1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum, John J. Edwards III

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.