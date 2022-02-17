(Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates as the company struggled to keep up a pipeline of new games during the pandemic.

The French gaming studio, which publishes popular titles including Assassin’s Creed, posted third-quarter revenue of 665.9 million euros ($757 million), down 31%. That was below the average analyst estimate of 825.3 million euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Microsoft Corp.’s planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. last month sparked speculation that Ubisoft could be a potential acquisition target, amid rising interest in gaming and the metaverse from tech giants.

Key Insights

Net bookings were 746.1 million euros, down 25% from a year earlier and missing analysts’ estimates for 788.4 million.

The company reiterated full-year bookings target of unchanged to “slightly down” and non-IFRS operating income target of 420 million euros to 500 million euros.

Ubisoft has turned an Assassin’s Creed expansion into a stand-alone game to help fill out its thin release schedule, Bloomberg reported this month.

Ubisoft expects 2023 to be a comeback year, with highly anticipated projects related to Avatar and Star Wars.

Ubisoft started to experiment with nonfungible tokens in December, allowing players to buy and sell accessories like helmets or rifles as NFTs on a dedicated platform called Quartz. The move was criticized by fans and employees.

The company is set to continue to launch big-budget blockbusters like titles in the Assassin’s Creed series, but said last year that it wants to prioritize free-to-play versions of its successful video game franchises like Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege reached 80 million unique active players, adding 10 million players over the past twelve months.

Market Context

Ubisoft shares are down 40% in the past 12 months.

