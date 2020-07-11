14h ago
Ubisoft Reports Personnel Changes After Misconduct Claims
(Bloomberg) -- Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, will be stepping down from his role and will leave the company, effective immediately.
- “The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position:” statement
- “Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will,” CEO says
- NOTE: Earlier, Ubisoft Places Two Executives on Leave After Misconduct Claims
- Serge Hascoët has also resigned from his position as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately; his role will be taken by Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ubisoft, in the interim
- Ubisoft will be appointing a new Global Head of HR to replace Cécile Cornet, who has decided to step down from this role
- Company says these departures come following the initiation of a rigorous review initiated in response to recent allegations and accusations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior
