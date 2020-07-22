(Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA, the French video-game maker at the center of a sexual-harassment controversy, said first-quarter sales rose 18% from a year earlier to 427.3 million euros ($494.9 million).

Still, Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot said in a statement on Wednesday that the company faces “a very serious challenge following the recent allegations and accusations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior within our Group. I am determined to make profound changes in order to improve and strengthen our corporate culture.”

Key Insights

Net bookings rose about 31% to 410 million euros, driven by record player engagement with titles including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin’s Creed.

Net bookings for the second quarter are expected to be about 290 million euros, about 16% lower than a year earlier, which got a boost from a game release.

Ubisoft confirmed its earlier guidance for the fiscal year. The company had previously said net bookings, a crucial gauge of sales, could range from 2.35 billion euros to 2.65 billion euros for the full year.

Updates to popular franchises including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are expected to drive growth after their release later this year.

Misconduct Accusations

The company said that a confidential third-party “listening and alert” platform has been put in place for employees to anonymously report inappropriate behavior and that some of team leaders’ bonuses will be linked to “their ability to create a positive and inclusive workplace environment.”

Ubisoft will appoint a head of workplace culture and head of diversity and inclusion who will report to the CEO and the company will start a harassment awareness campaign.

Guillemot said he plans to “personally oversee a complete overhaul” of Ubisoft’s creative editorial team, in an internal message to employees that was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Dozens of current and former Ubisoft employees said in interviews with Bloomberg that claims of sexual harassment and abuse had been ignored or mishandled for years.

Market Context

Ubisoft shares are up 14% this year, trailing a 21% gain in the Bloomberg World Technology Index. The company’s stock has dropped 12% since July 8, the high for the year, amid reports about the misconduct accusations and executive departures.

Three of Ubisoft’s highest-ranking executives have left the company, most notably Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët who was responsible for blockbuster franchises Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, following reports and allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

