(Bloomberg) -- UBS Asset Management has hired Shamaila Khan as head of fixed income emerging markets and Asia Pacific starting April 1, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The leadership changes to the fixed-income team come only a few days after UBS struck a government-brokered deal to acquire Credit Suisse Group AG. There was no mention of the emergency rescue in a later statement that announced Khan’s hiring.

Khan will succeed Hayden Briscoe, who will take on a new role as APAC head of multi-asset portfolio management in investment solutions, the memo said. Briscoe will report to Ryan Primmer, the firm’s global head of investment solutions.

“Shamaila is a seasoned investor with a proven track record, and a history of success in designing and launching innovative products to meet clients’ needs, including sustainability-focused EM strategies,” Charlotte Baenninger, UBS AM’s head of fixed income, said in a statement. Khan will be a “complementary fit” to the firm’s sovereign and credit analyst teams, she added.

Federico Kaune, UBS AM’s head of emerging markets fixed income, has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of UBS, according to the memo.

Khan, who will be based in New York, was previously head of emerging markets fixed income at AllianceBernstein, where she oversaw $33 billion of assets. She left there in 2021.

--With assistance from Amelia Pollard.

(Adds additional context throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.