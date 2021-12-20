(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG appealed a court verdict that it helped wealthy French clients stash undeclared funds in Swiss accounts, prolonging a period of legal uncertainty in the seven-year old case.

The Zurich-based bank filed an appeal with the French Supreme Court regarding the decision, according to a statement on Monday. It had five days from the previous judgement last week to make the decision.

A French appeal court last week ordered the bank to pay 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in penalties after it upheld a 2019 finding that UBS illegally laundered funds by providing customers with a range of services to hide assets from tax authorities. The main penalty breaks down as 800 million-euro damages award for the French state and a confiscation order of 1 billion euros. The bank had earlier faced penalties of about 4.5 billion euros.

The decision to challenge the verdict at France’s top court “enables UBS AG to thoroughly assess the verdict of the Court of Appeal and to determine next steps in the best interest of its stakeholders,” it said.

UBS shares closed down 2.2% in Zurich on Monday, paring this year’s gains to 28%.

Bloomberg reported last week that the bank was reluctant to accept a guilty decision that could compromise business in other jurisdictions and was also leaning towards challenging the court’s decision on the financial penalties.

UBS Is Leaning Toward Appeal to France’s Top Court in Tax Case

Outgoing UBS Chairman Axel Weber has said the French tax matter was one of his priorities to address, with uncertainty over the outcome weighing on its ability to boost shareholder returns. The bank decided in early discussions with French authorities in 2014 not to settle because it didn’t want to admit guilt, and has been fighting in the courts since.

Overall, the UBS matter relates to the years 2004 to 2012. The original penalty two years ago stunned the Swiss bank and even led to a shareholder revolt over the management’s handling of events. Since then, Ralph Hamers replaced Sergio Ermotti as chief executive officer and Weber is set to be replaced by former Morgan Stanley top banker Colm Kelleher.

UBS contested that it engaged in any criminal wrongdoing in the case. The bank only set aside about 450 million euros in provisions to cover its costs, and it also had to post a 1.1 billion-euro bond.

The fines imposed on UBS and its French unit would be suspended if the decision is appealed, the lender said last week.

(Adds UBS shares in fifth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.