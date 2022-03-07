(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG raised its bonus pool for last year by 10%, a moderate increase compared with rivals, reflecting the impact of losses the Swiss bank incurred from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers received 11 million Swiss francs ($12 million) for his first full year on the job, including 8.5 million francs in variable compensation. Former UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti earned 13.3 million francs in 2020, his last year running the bank.

Banks across Europe and Wall Street have been ramping up staff compensation as competition for talent increases booming markets for trading and acquisitions. Dealmakers at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received bonus increases of as much as 30%, 40%, and 50%. Hamers has said that wage pressure in the U.S. and Asia is more of challenge for retaining people than for hiring.

UBS’s bonus allocation reflects the impact from prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management’s collapse last year. Traders experienced a decline of about 10% in their bonuses on average after the UBS took an $861 million hit related to the unwinding of Archegos positions, people familiar earlier told Bloomberg.

Revenue at the global markets business dropped 12% last year, dragged down by the Archegos loss and a 35% drop in its smaller fixed-income business. Bloomberg reported last week that the bank plans to move the global markets division and prime brokerage businesses into a newly-formed unit that will also house the business catering to the richest wealth bracket, as well as lending, and private markets activities.

