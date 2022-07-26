(Bloomberg) -- UBS AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers indicated that staff should brace for cuts in variable compensation, the latest banker to signal that pay may be hit because of a slowdown in revenue and deal activity.

Speaking on an earnings call on Tuesday, Hamers responded to a question about cost pressures by saying that lower revenue will result in lower bonus accruals. The bank reported a 14% decline in second quarter revenue at the investment bank, driven by a 57% plunge at its mergers and underwriting business as public listings and deals dried up.

US investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. already signaled earlier this month that they’d set aside almost $5 billion less for compensation in the first half compared with a year earlier. Goldman is also slowing hiring amid worries about the possibility of recession and slumping equity markets.

While Hamers said the bank has not implemented a hiring freeze and highlighted recruitment efforts across various parts of the firm, he also said the lender would need to take “structural actions” if the current circumstances prevail “for a long time.” UBS reported a drop of $350 million in compensation costs from the previous quarter, driven in part by lower variable compensation.

UBS in March said that it expanded the bonus pool for last year by 10% after ramping up compensation amid fierce competition for talent after dealmaking boomed. The increase was relatively modest compared with other banks as its traders experienced an average decline of about 10% in their bonuses when UBS took an $861 million hit related to the unwinding of Archegos positions, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

