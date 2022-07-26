(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said that the bank doesn’t expect too much further deleveraging in Asia, after loans to wealthy clients in the region shrank for the fourth straight quarter.

“I don’t expect too much further deleveraging, but it really depends on where markets are going,” Hamers said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday.

In a more positive sign, clients in the region added about $3.3 billion of new money in the quarter, related to clients seeking advice on investments.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“UBS’ $3.3 billion of net new fee-generating assets in Asia accelerated in 2Q -- an optimistic signal for core-business health even as sentiment dampening private-client activity will likely extend into 3Q.”

-- Alison Williams, BI banking analyst

Asia has long been a bright spot for global banks expanding the region, but China’s crackdown on a broad swath of industries, from technology and education to gaming and property has roiled markets, leaving clients sitting on losses and reluctant to trade, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Revenue for the wealth in the region fell 9.8%, the second consecutive quarterly drop.

The decline in revenue was the steepest among all regions covered by the bank, including Europe and the US. Net new loans for the region also fell by the most globally.

The asset management division suffered $12.1 billion in outflows as investors exited equities during the turbulent quarter. Still, the bank said its share buyback plans remain intact, it will repurchase about $5 billion of stock this year and remains very bullish on Asia’s long-term trends.

“You can’t just turn away from Asia if you just look at the underlying trends,” Hamers said. “The demographics speak for Asia, the demographics speak for China.”

There will likely be “much more optimistic news” coming from China on the back of the confirmation of the political leadership and economic policies toward the end of the third quarter, Hamers said on the analyst call. With further lifting of Covid restrictions, he expects the whole Asia region to get an uplift, he added.

