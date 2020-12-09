(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group Chief Executive Offier Ralph Hamers faces an investigation related to money laundering at ING Groep NV when he headed the Dutch bank.

A Dutch court ordered the public prosecutor to open a probe into Hamers role in ING’s anti-money laundering compliance, the banks said in separate statements on Wednesday. UBS said it’s aware of the ruling and it has full confidence in Hamers’ ability to lead the Swiss bank.

ING avoided prosecution in 2018 by agreeing to a 775 million-euro ($940 million) settlement and admitting it had failed to comply with anti money-laundering rules. However, financial activist Pieter Lakeman appealed the decision and sought charges against Hamers personally, leading the court to order the probe.

A similar case pursued by another third party against the bank, failed, ING said. “We welcome the ruling regarding ING but regret the decision to order the prosecution of our former CEO, which goes against the assessment of the public prosecutors that, based on the investigation, there are no grounds for a case against ING employees or former employees,” it said.

