(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said regulators pushing to increase capital at banks are looking in the wrong place to address the weaknesses in the financial system, as so-called shadow lenders are more likely to be the source of the next crisis.

“Since that sector is not sufficiently regulated by definition, that is where you will probably see crises coming out,” Kelleher said at an event at Bloomberg House in Davos on Wednesday. “Looking to over-regulate the banks, looking for more capital in the banking system is the wrong issue.”

Wall Street lenders in particular are pushing back against the implementation of a set of rules set down after the last financial crisis, with US regulators looking to require banks to boost their capital cushions by almost 20%. Kelleher has previously warned of a bubble forming in the private credit market, an area with much less strict oversight than traditional banks.

Kelleher signaled that he’s in favor of enhanced regulation in UBS’s home market, and the government is currently formulating a new approach in the wake of the Credit Suisse crisis. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said Tuesday that she’s backing giving Finma, the banking watchdog, the power to fine lenders and bring it into line with international peers.

Yet “the big message here is that there was clearly a failure by the board, management and the shareholders of Credit Suisse to hold Credit Suisse accountable,” he said.

After a three-decade career at Morgan Stanley, Kelleher is now leading UBS through one of the biggest mergers in recent financial history as the bank absorbs its former rival Credit Suisse. The Irishman has signaled he’s already looking beyond that task, aiming to boost the Zurich-based lender’s valuation and seeking potential successors to Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti.

