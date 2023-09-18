(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is sounding out investors over a potential issuance of so-called additional tier 1 bonds, which became controversial after a massive wipeout of the debt when the Swiss lender took over Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported Monday, citing unnamed people.

Executives at the Zurich-based firm have been on a roadshow, and have suggested changes to make the planned issuance more attractive, according to the publication. These include a consideration to replace AT1 bonds with versions of the security that would be converted to equity, according to the FT.

UBS’ Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said at the latest earnings call that the bank is looking to issue such security when “appropriate,” without specifying any time frame. Such potential sale could come as early as September, Bloomberg News reported on Aug. 25.

The market for this debt was hit hard when $17 billion of Credit Suisse AT1s were wiped out as part of its government-orchestrated takeover by UBS. It has since made something of a comeback, delivering strong returns for those who braved it. Still, AT1s issued by UBS are indicated wider compared to similar bonds from non-Swiss peers, based on data compiled by Bloomberg last month.

