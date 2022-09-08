(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has decided to let temperatures in its Swiss offices fluctuate more strongly in a bid to cut power consumption amid Europe’s worsening energy crisis.

The Zurich-based bank will adjust the average office temperature by one degree Celsius, effective immediately, a person familiar with the matter said. It will also switch off lights after 6 pm where possible and urge staff to turn off their computer screens when leaving, the person said.

Europe is facing an unprecedented crisis after Russia cut gas supplies in the wake of sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Electricity spot prices have rocketed as a result, which will eventually lead to huge increases in the firms’ utility bills.

“UBS has been active on the topic of energy reduction as part of driving the sustainability of our own operations,” a spokesperson said by email. “We are continuously looking into energy consumption reduction on a global level.”

UBS is at least the second big European lender to pledge that it will adjust office temperatures after Deutsche Bank made a similar announcement.

Banks in Europe are also bracing for potential electricity outages, with JPMorgan saying it’s relying on backup generators. It may also transfer staff to locations not affected by outages in an emergency situation, Germany head Stefan Behr said on Thursday.

UBS too has emergency power generators at its disposal, the person familiar with the matter said.

Credit Suisse “is in contact with the Swiss authorities and other stakeholders concerning the energy crisis and took proactive measures early on to ensure uninterrupted business operations,” the lender said by email in response to Bloomberg questions. It declined to give further details.

