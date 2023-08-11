(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG decided to end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse, in a sign that the mammoth integration is on track and the stricken lender’s assets might be less troublesome than initially feared.

Switzerland’s biggest bank said Friday it had voluntarily terminated the 9 billion franc ($10.3 billion) Loss Protection Agreement with the Swiss government after stress-testing a portfolio of Credit Suisse non-core assets. UBS also said it will terminate a liquidity backstop with the Swiss National Bank of up to 100 billion francs, according to the statement, adding that Credit Suisse has also fully repaid a 50 billion franc emergency liquidity assistance loan.

The support had helped facilitate the takeover brokered by the government in March as Credit Suisse hurtled toward bankruptcy. UBS had pushed for protection from hard-to-predict losses from a set of its former rival’s assets it plans to wind down or sell.

“This is a testimony to the strength of UBS,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said in an internal memo to staff. “We can manage the overall costs and financial impact of the integration on our own.”

UBS shares rose 4.35% at 8:23 a.m. in Zurich.

The decision offers reassurance on “the health of the Credit Suisse non-core portfolio,” Citigroup analysts said in a note. “The early voluntary repayment could potentially also help in other matters, such as negotiating the retention of the Credit Suisse Swiss business.”

The fate of the Swiss bank has been widely watched as Swiss-based companies and politicians have voiced concerns over the market power that the combined bank would exercise. UBS plans to make a decision in the third quarter on whether it will fully integrate it with its own Swiss unit or seek another option such as spinning it off or listing it publicly.

Read More: UBS, Swiss Government Seal $10 Billion Loss Guarantee Deal

Terminating the various agreements will also save UBS millions in fees going forward. The bank had paid 40 million Swiss francs for the establishment of the loan protection agreement, while Credit Suisse had paid risk premiums in relation to the liquidity assistance measures.

Under the terms of the loss protection agreement, UBS was to assume the first 5 billion francs of losses, with the government stepping up to take on the next 9 billion. The portfolio of assets covered primarily loans, derivatives, legacy assets and structured products from Credit Suisse’s non-core unit.

The government had previously said it and the bank’s “priority” was to minimize losses and avoid using the loss backstop as much as possible. Swiss taxpayers no longer bare any risk relating to the rescue of Credit Suisse, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said at press conference on Friday. The Swiss National Bank said in a statement it welcomed the repayment of the liquidity assistance measures.

UBS is due to give further details on the integration plans on Aug. 31 when it reports combined second-quarter earnings. It flagged on Friday that more announcements are likely at that point.

“There will be many more milestones to come, and we will share some of these with you when we report our second-quarter results,” Ermotti and Kelleher said in the internal memo.

(Adds details throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.