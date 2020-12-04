(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers made his first mark on the bank’s executive board, giving Sabine Keller-Busse a new role and extending Iqbal Khan’s responsibilities.

Keller-Busse leaves her job as group chief operating officer to take over as head of Personal & Corporate Banking and president of UBS Switzerland, replacing Axel P. Lehmann. Khan, co-president of Global Wealth Management, takes Keller-Busse’s role as president of the EMEA region, while keeping his current responsibilities.

It’s the first executive change by Hamers, who succeeded Sergio Ermotti last month at the helm of Switzerland’s biggest bank. The former head of ING Groep NV, known for championing artificial intelligence and digital platforms, will have to find ways to defend the bank’s edge as the Covid-19 pandemic forces lenders to step up cost cuts and reignites consolidation talk.

“Sabine Keller-Busse is ideally positioned to move UBS Switzerland forward to continued success,” Hamers said in a statement on Friday.

The new role gives Keller-Busse control of one of the bank’s key businesses, albeit one where profitability has slowed in recent quarters.

A new group COO will be named later, the bank said. That will give Hamers an opportunity to install one of his own picks in a key position for the bank’s push to become more digital.

The world’s largest wealth manager in October reported better-than-expected profit, helped by a booming investment bank, unexpected inflows from rich clients, and some of the lowest provisions for bad loans in Europe. Still, profits at Personal & Corporate banking, UBS’s swiss consumer and corporate business, in the first nine months have not matched up to last year while the unit also took a hit from a commodity trade finance loss.

Lehmann will step down from his current roles on Jan. 31 , the bank said. Lehmann was a member for the UBS board of directors from 2009 to 2015 before being named COO in 2016.

