(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG hired Bank of Montreal’s head of fintech investment banking Jonathan Dubroff, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Dubroff will join UBS’s investment banking arm as head of payments, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public. He’ll join after a period of gardening leave, according to the people.

Dubroff and a representative for UBS both declined to comment. BMO didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Dubroff has worked at BMO since 2009, according to Finra records. He’s advised companies including Paysafe Group Plc, according to disclosures.

Another BMO banker, Yogesh Amle, left to join Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported last month.

