(Bloomberg) -- The head of UBS Group AG European small- and mid-cap equity research in Europe has left the Swiss lender after almost 25 years.

Bosco Ojeda said he exited UBS in recent days, when contacted by Bloomberg News. Ojeda was a managing director and also head of research in Spain. He had worked for UBS since 1999.

UBS is currently integrating Credit Suisse months after having agreed to rescue its former rival, which has led to large staff restructuring. Bloomberg News earlier this month reported that the bank will double the coverage of single stocks that Credit Suisse wealth clients can access as it moves to integrate the two firms’ research offerings.

Read more: UBS Doubles Stock Research for Credit Suisse Wealth Clients (1)

Amid the integration, some Credit Suisse analysts have left, including banking analyst Susan Roth Katzke, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Ojeda covered stocks including Indra Sistemas SA, Melia Hotels International SA and Ferrovial SE, among others.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.