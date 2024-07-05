(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has hired Barclays Plc veteran Alejandro Palacio for technology dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Palacio is set to join the firm in coming months as a managing director, and will focus on software and integrated payments companies, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the appointment isn’t yet public. He’ll report to Laurence Braham, UBS’s global co-head of technology investment banking.

Palacio has been with Barclays since 2011, and previously worked at its predecessor, Lehman Brothers, Finra records show.

Spokespeople for Barclays and UBS declined to comment.

UBS’s investment bank, co-led by former Barclays executive Marco Valla, has hired a slew of dealmakers from the British lender, with a focus on its technology, media and telecommunications group.

