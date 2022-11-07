(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is hiring three private bankers from rival Credit Suisse Group AG as part of its efforts to bolster services for India’s wealthy diaspora, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Gautam Anand, a managing director, Akshay Menon and Gautam Bhargava will start at UBS in Singapore next year at different times, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointments are private.

The three bankers did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via LinkedIn. A UBS spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment on the hires. The bank said it will strengthen its coverage of non-resident Indians, which it serves from Singapore, London and the Middle East. A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

UBS is building out its business catering to rich Indians living overseas at a time when the sub-continent is seeing rising wealth. India recently overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy.

Anand, an NRI team head, joined Credit Suisse in 2013 and was with Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and ABN Amro Bank NV previously, according to his LinkedIn profile. Menon joined the Swiss bank in the same year from Deutsche Bank AG while Bhargava left Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s wealth unit for Credit Suisse in 2010.

The departures add a further blow to Credit Suisse, which has been hit by the exits of wealth bankers including head of financing and products Yves-Alain Sommerhalder, and Asia-Pacific deputy wealth head Young Jin Yee.

The Zurich-based bank is also planning a fresh round of job cuts at the global wealth management business starting this week, people familiar with the matter have said. In Asia Pacific, some wealth teams could see cuts of about 10% of headcount, two of the people said.

