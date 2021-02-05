(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG hired Tarek Eido from HSBC Holdings Plc to oversee its wealth management business in Qatar as part of the Zurich-based firm’s expansion drive in the Middle East.

Eido, who worked for London-based HSBC for more than decade, starts on March 1 and will be based in Doha, according to a memo the bank sent to employees, and confirmed by a spokesperson. He will report to Ali Janoudi, who is responsible for the Middle East wealth business outside of the global family office.

The new office will open in the next few weeks and UBS intends to hire around 20 people by the end of the year, including back office and support staff, as well as relationship managers to build business with Qatari clients, a person briefed on the expansion plans said, requesting anonymity because the hiring plans aren’t public.

UBS in November said it planned to open a wealth-management business in Qatar after signing a memorandum of understanding with the country’s Investment Promotion Agency. Iqbal Khan, UBS’s wealth unit co-head and president for the EMEA region, last year set a target to double the client assets it manages in the Middle East and Africa after splitting out the region from the broader EMEA territory.

Having a presence on the ground in Qatar opens UBS to the possibility of doing business with one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Qatar Investment Authority.

In the longer term, the bank plans to expand operations further after setting up wealth-management services in Doha, which will serve as a second hub for the Middle East after Dubai, people familiar with the matter said. That will include an investment banking and asset management businesses, the people said, also asking to remain anonymous because the matters are private.

Speaking publicly for the first time as UBS chief executive officer, Ralph Hamers said during fourth-quarter earnings last week that the bank is looking at its presence in different regions and re-evaluating whether it would be able to gain scale, should serve the market only in a cross-border fashion, or seek out a local player to partner with.

In addition to Qatar, UBS has offices in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to its website.

