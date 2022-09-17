(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is hiring “content reviewers” to check that its analysts’ research published in Chinese is “free of any sensitivities,” the Financial Times reported, citing a job advertisement the global wealth management division posted in July.

Reviewers will check that the “language, tone and content” of the reports is “appropriate and adheres to regulatory and internal guidelines,” the advertisement said, according to the FT.

UBS has so far hired one reviewer in Hong Kong and is recruiting more in Singapore, the newspaper said, citing a person close to the hiring process.

The Swiss bank put its top economist on leave for three months in 2019 after a remark he made in an audio commentary about the effect of a pig virus on Chinese consumer prices was perceived as offensive to Chinese people.

UBS isn’t censoring its research, a person close to the bank told the FT, adding other banks have the same type of editors under different job titles. UBS declined to comment, the FT said.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.