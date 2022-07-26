(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s investment bank disappointed in the second quarter as global deal activity collapsed and the trading business struggled to keep pace with Wall Street peers.

Global banking revenues slumped 57% to $377 million, a bigger drop than the overall global fee pool. The business of advising companies on deals, which dried up amid recent market volatility, fell by almost a third. Equity capital markets posted the biggest drop as initial public offerings all but disappeared because of gyrating markets.

UBS’s results give the first glimpse into how European lenders performed during what Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said was one of the most difficult periods for investors in a decade. The bank’s stock fell as much as 6.8% in Zurich as the bank posted worse-than-expected results across key divisions.

UBS’s investment bank, heavily geared towards equities, posted profit before tax of $410 million, compared with analyst estimates of $511 million. The lender eked out an overall gain in trading of about 4% after stripping out some of the effects of last year’s default of Archegos Capital Management. That compares with an increase of about 15% across Wall Street.

Equity capital markets took the biggest hit with revenue for IPOs and leveraged finance dropping by 83% and 64%, respectively, both underperforming global fee pools. Foreign exchange, rates and credit were a bright spot with a 19% jump in revenue, though that lagged U.S. banks’ 31% gain in fixed income.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, fear of recession and scorching inflation in the U.S. and Europe are coalescing to make for one of the worse slumps for dealmaking since the global financial crisis.

