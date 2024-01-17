(Bloomberg) -- Changhao Chen, a managing director with UBS Group AG’s Asia Pacific investment banking team, has left the Swiss lender as it adjusts to a slump in dealmaking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chen, a senior member of UBS’s financial institutions group in Hong Kong, departed in December, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He was focused on deals involving Chinese banks and insurance companies, they said.

Chen had been at the bank for about 14 years and previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Zurich-based UBS declined to comment.

UBS has been cutting jobs in areas such as investment banking and wealth management after its takeover of Credit Suisse last year, responding to muted client activity and China’s slowing economy. Other banks including Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have also reduced headcounts.

The volume of mergers and acquisitions in APAC dropped about 18% in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. UBS ranked sixth in M&A deals in the region in that period.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.