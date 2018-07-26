(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is laying off dozens of staff at its wealth-management division as it reshuffles some executives, according to people briefed on the matter.

Stephen Freedman, who was appointed last year as head of sustainable investing solutions at the U.S. wealth-management division, was among the cuts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. Michael McVicker, who was named Thursday to lead the advisory business within the investment platforms and solutions unit, will continue to lead the sustainable investing efforts, according to a memo the bank sent to staff.

Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said this week that UBS has begun to cut costs in wealth management following the merger of the U.S. and international division into one super-unit that manages about $2.4 trillion. Martin Blessing and Tom Naratil were tapped to run the global division.

The bank announced higher second-quarter profit at global wealth management this week, which helped compensate for the surprise withdrawal of assets by clients. It’s the first time since the end of 2016 that the bank has lost assets on a net basis.

