(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said trading conditions are still “fragile” even after improving from a first quarter which he has called one of the worst in recent history.

“The situation is better, but it’s far from being clear and solid,” he said at a conference in Paris organized by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Clients show “a willingness to step into the market, but it’s very fragile.”

Wall Street banks have been warning of a second-quarter slump as a burgeoning trade war, Brexit and escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran weigh on market sentiment. Citigroup Inc. said last month that trading revenue has declined so far this quarter, while Bank of America Corp. indicated it’s on pace for a 10% drop and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also reported a downturn.

Speaking at the same conference as Ermotti, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Tidjane Thiam said performance at his bank so far has been in line with a guidance given after the first quarter. The bank at that time said it was “cautiously optimistic” for the second quarter.

Ermotti said while business has improved from the start of the year, that’s “from a very low base.” The current discussions around Brexit, a “total reversal” in expectations for interest rates, and the clash between the European Union and Italy over fiscal policy are “clearly not helping bring back confidence,” he said.

Shocking Investors

The CEO shocked investors in March, when he described the first quarter as “one of the worst in recent history” for trading and warned of a slump in investment banking revenues. The bank’s results eventually turned out a little better after an improvement in late March and a strong performance by the wealth management business.

Ermotti has been hit by a slew of bad news as of late, ranging from investor discontent with his strategy to the departure of his former investment bank head and a $5 billion penalty in a French tax case. That’s left the stock trailing the rebound seen by rivals Credit Suisse and Barclays Plc this year.

The CEO rejected suggestions that the investment bank’s recent performance was related to the change in management, saying performance had been in line with peers.

The unit’s new co-heads “are doing a fantastic job,” and the trading woes have “nothing to do with management changes, its to do with the environment,” he said.

