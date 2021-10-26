(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG followed Wall Street rivals with third-quarter profit that surpassed analyst estimates as the Swiss lender benefited from surging fee income at its wealth management and investment bank businesses, while warning that client activity is set to slow in the final months of the year.

The Zurich-based bank topped expectations on most key metrics, with net income of $2.28 billion compared with forecast earnings of $1.55 billion and investment banking pre-tax profit almost double what analysts had predicted. At the private bank, recurring fee income increased by 23% and the unit posted $18.8 billion of net new fee generating assets.

“The market and economic backdrop were broadly positive in the third quarter, although there has been some uncertainty recently,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement, referring to recent global debate around inflation, volatile markets and the Evergrande crisis.

UBS warned that fourth-quarter profit will be impacted by lower client activity, while also signaling that persistent economic, social and geopolitical tensions are raising questions about the sustainability of the recovery from covid. Client activity was at “unusually high levels” in the third quarter, the bank said.

Hamers has consistently posted better-than-expected profit since taking over, while leaving investors guessing about his broader strategy for making Switzerland’s largest bank more digital and his other priorities. He’s also kept investors in the dark on financial targets, pledging to give new goals on Feb. 1 even after the bank surpassed most of its previous aims.

Hamers, who joined UBS from ING Groep NV where he pushed the Dutch bank’s innovation, wants to use artificial intelligence to better pitch the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a focus on investing more in APAC and Americas region.

Highlights from UBS’s third-quarter earnings:

Pretax profit of $2.9b vs estimates of $2.09b

Wealth management pretax profit of $1.51b, vs. estimate of $1.2b

Investment bank pretax profit of $837m, vs. estimate of $483.2 million

Wealth management cost-to-income ratio improved to 69.8%

Fixed income revenue declined 32%, equities revenue gained 24%

At the investment bank, earnings were driven by soaring demand for advice on areas such as mergers and acquisitions and IPOs, with global banking revenue 22% higher. Markets revenue fell by 7%, mirroring other Wall Street firms who were unable to match their performance in fixed income trading from a year earlier when the pandemic had whipsawed markets.

UBS, whose earnings are very sensitive to US dollar rates, is facing a potential tailwind for future quarters as talk of increasing rates continues to build. A 100 basis point increase in yield curves would boost net interest income by $1.5 billion in its wealth and Swiss business, according to the bank’s previous financial statements.

Higher rates will be a welcome relief for the bank, which has had to contend with negative interest rates in its home country for years and which was exacerbated when rates decreased across the world.

The bank is still fighting a $4.5 billion penalty in France. A delayed French court decision to December has moved any related litigation costs into the fourth quarter results. The CEO himself is still the subject of a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at this former employer ING.

