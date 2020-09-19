UBS Looking at Virtual Reality Tech for Traders, FT Says

UBS Group AG has experimented with virtual reality headsets for its bankers to simulate the trading floor experience at home, the Financial Times reported.

The investment bank has tried Microsoft Corp.’s HoloLenses with its London traders, the newspaper said.

“If people really can’t come to the office, can we create a virtual presence?” Beatriz Martin, UBS’s U.K. head, is cited as saying. “We are thinking about experimenting with the tools that are out there.”

Investment banks have been grappling with how to get their workers back to the office safely at a time when coronavirus infection rates are soaring in some parts of the world.

On Wall Street, back-to-work plans at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc were dealt a setback when the banks had to quarantine groups of traders after employees tested positive.

