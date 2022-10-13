(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s busy central district may see more empty offices in the coming years, underscored by UBS Group AG’s plans to move away from the area, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

The Swiss bank will move in 2026 to a commercial project atop the high-speed rail West Kowloon terminus as the first anchor tenant, developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. said this week.

Demand for office leases on the fringes of Hong Kong’s Central area could falter as newer and cheaper properties are being offered in other districts, said Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Patrick Wong and Yan Chi Wong. Older projects, such as Champion REIT’s Three Garden Road are especially vulnerable, they said.

“New Kowloon office space is winning over tenants for its cost savings and seamless travel ties to mainland China,” the analysts said. UBS’ decision “could convince others to do similar, as cost savings becomes de rigueur among commercial office renters.”

UBS said in a statement that the new location would bring its Hong Kong staff under one roof, improve its productivity, and also be more convenient for connections with the Greater Bay Area and major cities on the mainland.

Hong Kong’s property market has weakened amid travel curbs and a slowing economy. There has been a significant contraction in demand for grade-A office space, with vacancies rising to record highs and rents declining by almost 30% since mid-2019, according to data from CBRE Group Inc.

The core central area, however, could show more resilience, said the BI analysts. Two new projects are under construction, with auction house Christie’s and private equity giant Carlyle Group Inc. confirmed as tenants for Henderson Land Development Co.’s building. Developer Hongkong Land Holdings also announced this week that asset manager Invesco Ltd. will move to one of its offices in the core area.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.