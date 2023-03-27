(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has named Michael Hendrie as the head of global markets for Australia and New Zealand, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The appointment will bring equities and fixed income businesses in the region into a combined global markets group, aligning with the bank’s global organization structure, according to the memo, which was circulated to staff on Tuesday. Hendrie, who joined UBS in 1994, is the head of global markets foreign-exchange, rates and credit for Australia and New Zealand as well as co-head of fixed income for the region.

Separately, Matthew Campbell became the head of derivatives and solutions for Australia and New Zealand at UBS, according to another memo. Campbell currently runs the AUD/NZD rates trading team globally and will continue to do so in addition to his new role. Campbell worked at Macquarie Group Ltd. before joining UBS in 2009.

A representative for UBS confirmed the contents of the memos.

