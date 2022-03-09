(Bloomberg) -- UBS AG has named Nick Brown and Samson Lo as co-heads of mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific, as the Swiss lender makes changes to its investment banking leadership in the region.

The appointments of Brown, most recently the co-head of M&A for Australia and New Zealand, and Lo, the head of Asia M&A with a focus on Greater China, will further connect and align M&A teams in the region and globally, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The new shared roles add to a set of leadership changes across UBS’s investment bank in Australia announced in February.

Brown, who has been co-head of M&A for Australia and New Zealand since 2020, was previously co-head of the firm’s global industries group in the countries, the memo showed. He will continue to lead Australasia M&A alongside UBS’s head of Melbourne office Jon Mant.

Lo, who had previously worked at Merrill Lynch in Asia and Lehman Brothers in New York, joined UBS in 2010.

A spokesperson for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo and otherwise declined to comment.

