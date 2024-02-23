(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has appointed Greg Peirce as co-head of global banking for Asia-Pacific, as the Swiss lender is seeking to bolster cross-border dealmaking between Australia and other parts of the region, according an internal memo.

Peirce will partner with Gaetano Bassolino, who has been leading the division since 2020, according to the memo. He will continue to be based in Sydney and rejoin the global banking management forum. A Hong Kong-based spokesman confirmed content of the memo.

The appointment reflects the Swiss bank’s “desire to deepen the connection between Australia and the broader region, as well as increase the level of synergies across APAC,” the memo said.

Peirce joined UBS in Sydney in 2003 and has held various roles in global banking during his tenure. He spent three years in Hong Kong from 2018, initially as head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia-Pacific and then as global co-head of M&A, before returning to Sydney in 2021.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.