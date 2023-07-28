(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG divided up wealth leadership roles in Singapore as senior banker Jacky Ang departs less than two months after the takeover of former rival Credit Suisse.

Ang, a managing director who has spent more than 25 years at Credit Suisse, will be leaving to pursue outside interests, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Alain Bernasconi will be Singapore branch manager for Credit Suisse AG, one of the roles that Ang held, subject to regulatory approvals.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The appointments underscore how management changes in the wake of the mega-merger are extending to Singapore, a major private banking hub in Asia. Earlier this month, UBS revamped the leadership of its Middle East wealth unit and named new management for its Latin America businesses.

Read More: UBS to Keep Credit Suisse’s Asia Wealth Teams in Growth Bid

As part of the reshuffle, Dominique Boer will now oversee the Credit Suisse wealth management business in the city-state, according to the memo signed by Young Jin Yee, co-head of UBS wealth management in Asia-Pacific.

David Leung, treasury head and and senior manager for equity derivatives and fixed income products at Credit Suisse Investment Bank, will become senior corporate officer of another Singapore entity.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.