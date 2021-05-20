(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. and Unicredit SpA were fined a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) by the European Union for colluding on euro government bond trading during the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

UBS was fined 172 million euros and Nomura will have to pay 129.6 million euros for a traders’ cartel that swapped commercially sensitive information from 2007 and 2011, according to a statement from the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust arm. UniCredit was fined 69 million euros.

Bank of America Corp. and Natixis SA participated in the cartel but weren’t fined because the time limit to impose a fine has passed. Portigon AG avoided a levy because its sales were too low to merit a fine.

A Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc unit wasn’t fined because it was the first to tell regulators.

The penalties are part of a slew of investigations into banks that swapped information, often via chatrooms, more than a decade ago. While the euro-bond fines are far lower than previous EU cartels, they do allow the banks’ customers sue for damages if they can prove higher costs were passed on to them.

Citigroup Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were among five banks that agreed in 2019 to pay EU fines of over 1 billion euros for colluding on foreign-exchange trading strategies. The EU is still investigating some banks for a related cartel.

Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Agricole were fined about 28.5 million euros last month over chatrooms where traders swapped information on trading of U.S. supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency bonds.

